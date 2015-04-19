Brain Revitalizer Program Review 

Brain Revitalizer Overview

With over 23, 000 people already enrolled in the Brain Revitalizer program, there is something of a sensation for this all new program for those struggling with the problems of the mind. But what makes this program to stand out from the rest in an area teeming with ostensibly effective brain boosting products? Our in-depth analysis, guide and review provides you with all the answers you need:

Brain Revitalizer is an ebook and audio CD based brain enhancement program developed and published by Dr. Edstrom and Rachel Lewis. The two mental health professionals have pitted their collective experience together to offer you a book that can rightly be described as out of this world. It is more than a motivational program. It is a scientifically sound series that explores the way the brain works and makes it plain for all to release the awesome potential of the fastest, most complex and powerful computer ever put together: the human brain.

The Brain Revitalizer program is based on the premise that the health and longevity of the human brain is tied to diet, exercise and lifestyle. But the program is more than a theoretical examination of brain functioning. It is full of practical tips and techniques for making your brain function more incisive. It also includes many proven methods of reversing the brain damaging effects of mental conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Whether you buy the Brain Revitalizer package for yourself or as a gift, one thing is clear: it will be one of the best decisions you will ever make this year. Your brain will thank you for it.

The Brain Revitalizer Program in Detail

The Brain Revitalizer program comprises five key elements as discussed below:

Brain Revitalizer (the introductory text)

This eBook and audio CD guides you to the concepts of the Brain Revitalizer program. It explores how the brain works and shows you the steps you need to take to get your mental prowess functioning at the optimal level.

There is plenty of medication touted as roundly effective but which only serves to damage your brain cells and impede your mental performance. Dr Edstrom and Rachel Lewis combine their extensive pedigree to bring you a complete guide to the most damaging medication for your brain. There are many examples which will come as a big surprise. It would be untowardly to reveal some of those medicines. You will have to order the Brain Revitalizer package to discover for yourself.

Learn all you ever wanted about how to gain control of your mind and brain function. This section of the program includes in-depth analysis of techniques to improve memory and always remain in control of your mental prowess. Do not surrender the great potential within you and you will be surprised at just how much innate potential lies in your personality.

There is perhaps no other booster for your mental powers than the age old practice of meditation. It can be of little surprise that communities which exercise meditation as an everyday practice have the lowest incidences of dementia, even across their elderly populations. Dr. Edstrom and Rachel Lewis have dedicated a whole section to the practice of meditation to help you achieve the highest metal capability. Indeed, nothing is truer than the saying that the greatest solution to achieving super brain abilities lies within yourself rather than from outside.

To guard against brain damage you need to keep a look out for the most insidious dangers to your mental wellbeing. The last section gives an enumerated guide to the most damaging elements for your brain. Keep this part of the program as a handy reference just to make sure. But when you come to think of it, by the time you come to this section your brain will be performing at such an optimal level that keeping a reference handy to remind you of what you need to avoid may not be necessary at all.

Advantages

Includes time tested and advanced brain stimulating techniques all developed through Dr. Edstrom’s proven scientific research.

The program is designed to improve your memory, focus and concentration while at the same time treating brain issues and conditions such as dementia

Over 23,000 people have participated in the program and all have reported significant improvement in brain performance as well as memory

Simple and easy to follow guides and brain boosting techniques

A series of novel techniques, borne from proven research, for helping improve memory, concentration, focus and cognitive ability

The program follows a 21-day protocol complete with full page illustrated worksheets for each exercise

Provides in-depth analysis and guide to the most insidious memory damaging medication in the market so you can avoid them

A comprehensive guide to the most dangerous memory destroying foods and how to avoid them

A detailed guide to 17 everyday habits which may seem harmless at first but in real sense accelerate the rate of damage of brain cells

Disadvantages

It is hard to come up with negatives of the Brain Revitalizer program unless you go to the pointy of being petty. But after careful consideration, this was the only disadvantage I found as remotely reasonable:

The Brain Revitalizer is only available in eBook format. This means people who love reading their books in solid paper and ink versions are in for a disappointment. But even with this, there is a couple of saving graces. For one, the eBooks can be read easily over a variety of media: from your computer, tablet device, smartphone or Kindle eBook reader anyone who needs this program has some means to get it with ease.

The Bottom Line