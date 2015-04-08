Defeating Diabetes Kit Details

A renowned nutritionist, Yuri Elkaim has created a unique product known as the. This product reveals how you can use a special food substance known as “super starch” to reverse the harmful effects of diabetes on the body. This kit has been used by thousands of people who have type 2 diabetes and it has enabled them to overcome insulin resistance, maintain a healthy weight, and enhance their digestion and metabolism. In this Defeating Diabetes Kit review, we will take a brief look at the details and benefits of this new health program.

Basically, the main solution provided by Yuri Elkaim is founded on a simple and effective white starch, also called dietary resistant starch (RS). Resistance starch is found in many natural foods which we consume regularly. It is a form of carbohydrate that is not readily digested in the stomach but passes into the gut and acts like a type of soluble dietary fiber. From the gut it travels into the large intestine where it is digested by millions of bacteria and turned into a form of fatty acid.

Currently, research has shown that resistance starch is present in foods like raw potatoes and unripe bananas. It can also be found in some legumes, grains and seeds. But resistance starch is also formed when certain starchy foods such as rice and potatoes are cooked and then left to cool. During the cooling process, some of the starch is converted to resistance starch through a process known as retrogradation.

The Defeating Diabetes Kit shows you the right combination of food, with natural sources of resistance starch, that can help to promote insulin sensitivity. According to a research conducted in 2014 at the Iowa State University, this form of starch can drastically reduce the loss of vitamin D in urine and thus enhance blood sugar control. The study revealed that resistance starch has the potential to reduce blood sugar by as much as 41 percent. When 5 grams of this starch was added to muffin, it helped obese people to bring down and stabilize their blood sugar effectively. In the same study, insulin sensitivity improved by 33 percent within four weeks. The weight gain in the participants also reduced significantly because of the feeling of satiety that the starch provided. Hence, it reduced the hunger and cravings that usually lead overweight people into binge eating. Cholesterol and triglycerides were also reduced in the blood samples tested.

Defeating Diabetes Kit is currently being managed by the Super Nutrition Academy which is owned by Yuri Elkaim and his team. You can buy the standard package which provides a collection of recipes, and information on the super resistance starch that will enable you to use several super foods to transform your health. After buying the standard package, you will also have access to an upgraded version which you can try out for a short period of time, free of charge. This upgraded package provides a special insider report on the results of using 5 uncommon super foods to overcome diabetes. When you upgrade, you will also gain full access to all the 12 modules provided in the training at Super Nutrition Academy. These modules include :

The basics of carbohydrates and energy nutrition

Fundamental understanding of protein

What you never knew about fats

Vitamins and minerals

Digestion and intestinal health

Your immune system, allergies and disease

Healing yourself and preventing disease

Weight loss, hormones and metabolism

How to know the right kinds of food to buy

Fasting, detoxification and life extension

How to keep your mind sharp and enhance your health

Super foods and nutrients that give incredible health

The Defeating Diabetes Kit comes in form of detailed guidebooks, with video, audio, and mp3 recordings. You will also be given workbooks and checklists that will enhance and speed up learning. All the information, advice, tips and guides are practical, straight forward and easy to follow.

Meet the Author

Yuri Elkaim is a popular nutritionist and also the author of the book, The All-Day Energy Diet, published by Hay House. This book was a bestseller in the New York Times in the year 2014. Over his 20-year career as a world-class nutritionist, Elkaim has helped more than 500,000 people to improve their health through better nutrition. His unique approach to weight loss and better health is based on simple but little known diet strategies that are better adopted by people than boring and restrictive diets. Elkaim has tested the resistance starch on many of his own personal clients and on his father who had type 2 diabetes. The results were very impressive.

Advantages

The major benefits you will derive from Defeating Diabetes Kit program include:

A detailed compilation of tested and proven strategies, tips and recipes that will help you reduce and stabilize blood sugar levels naturally. Users have reported improvements of as much as 50 points.

Higher levels of energy, enhanced bowel movements, weight loss and reduction in the need for insulin injections

Opportunity to learn from the wealth of sound nutrition wisdom provided by the Super Nutrition Academy

Precise knowledge about what to eat, when to eat it and the correct amount to eat to ensure that you enjoy a healthy, sickness-free life.

An affordable product that is easy to acquire by anyone who wants the information required to overcome diabetes.

A 60-day money back guarantee. This gives you two full months to try out the product and use the information provided to improve your health. If you are not satisfied with the results you get, your money will be refunded in full.

Disadvantages

There are hardly any side effects associated with Defeating Diabetes Kit product. This is because it only recommends natural foods which you can easily get in your grocery store. The preparation methods are also very easy to follow. In fact, in the videos, you will see Elkaim in his kitchen preparing these recipes. However, one challenge some users may face is developing the discipline required to sit down and learn all the important information first and then put them into practice by themselves. Defeating Diabetes Kit program definitely requires a considerable amount of self discipline to work.

Conclusion