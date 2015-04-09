Survive the End Days Review

Survive the End Days Details

Over the past few years, there have been so many prophecies regarding the end of the world. This all traces back to the turn of the new millennium, which was the apparent deadline for the earth’s survival and most religious fanatics were awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus. These predictions, cost some people their life savings and possessions as they lost faith in the future. Another more recent prediction schedules this Second Coming for January 2017, and this is from Nathan Shepard’s understanding of theology. He bases his analyses on the Bible, and the recent events that are considerably similar to those in the Bible. It is in this book,, that he offers the believer a guide and a story to take them through these last days. For most people Survive the End Days book is just another conspiracy theory, but for those who believe, it is so much more.

Nathan Shepard has spent more than thirty years studying the Bible and trying to interpret the idea of the Second Coming of Jesus, with the aim of establishing a possible date of the world’s final day. As such, this book contains a number of Biblical discussions and comparisons with real life with the aim of highlighting how close we are to the end of days. He discusses issues like Syria, the absence of the US in the Bible, Obama’s leadership and events in the Middle East among other things that the average person would take for granted. In Survive the End Days, you will find some of the most interesting facts being woven together to form so many connections that could spook even the most rigid non-believer. It is however not just a story for your amusement or to horrify you. The author offers a number of Christian teachings that will help the believer to survive during and after the war. The interesting thing here is that the book is actually written from a Christian viewpoint, but it does not talk about trusting the Lord or laying down your life and waiting for the resurrection. He offers teachings on how to keep up your supplies and prevent spoilage, how to shield your electronics from EMP and even how to live through a toxic gas attack. It is more on the side of military science in the art of survival during a war.

Advantages

Survive the End Days book has a number of advantages as a product that you may want to acquire. First, the author does not shy from the worst-case scenarios that you may have to face in the event of a real war. He discusses possibilities like a failure in all electronic devices, lack of food and medicine, and lack of law enforcement among other things. From a logical perspective, these are all possible situations that do not necessarily have to coincide with the End of Days. The information here is thus very simple and clear to digest and possibly implement if you ever find yourself in a bad situation.

He is also very keen on imparting the reader with survival techniques that would see you through some really tough situations. You may appreciate that some people can actually survive gas attacks by following some of the insights that Shepard provides in this book. This means that he knows what he is talking about and thus his lessons on survival skills are worthy of your attention. Even if the world does not end in 2017, you may find yourself in a situation where the only way to survive is to be a real survivor with adequate skills in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Survival is a language that we all understand, whether Christian, Muslim, atheist, Taoist or even Buddhist. The main concept of Survive the End Days is self-preservation and you may note that it is the non-believers who worry the most about self-preservation, since they have nothing to look forward to after this life. Thus, whether you believe in the Second Coming or not, you will find that you can understand and appreciate the language of this book. The need to survive is something that most, if not all humans have in common.

Another enticing aspect of Survive the End Days book is the Biblical explanations that Nathan Shepard extends to the reader. Most people know the basics of the Bible and thus most of the stories will sound familiar to you. However, the way he explains these stories and draws their connection to the recent events is rather riveting. If anything, this book will serve as an entertaining Biblical story with present day references. If you believe in God, then you will be afraid for your life as well. It all depends on your religious configuration and your perception on matters of the Bible.

Disadvantages

Like many other predictions on the end of the world, the main disadvantage of Survive the End Days is the validity of the prediction. Everything in the book makes sense except the fact that the world is going to end in 2017. If the book was about how to survive a war, the non-believers and the disagreeing believers may have taken it more seriously. Also, the book is rather terrifying in some instances. The conclusions drawn in terms of the similarities in the description of the end of days and the recent global events are shocking to say the least. This makes it a cautious read, especially for those who do not enjoy the extremist ideologies that Survive the End Days book features.

