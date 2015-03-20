The Patriot Privacy Kit Review

contains essential tricks and tips for anyone that hopes to live a life with a lower profile. Basically, it is a downloadable eBook that shows you how to live life off the grid, so to speak. You can get the eBook from the Patriot Privacy website which is a site concerned with personal security and privacy through a download link. Created by Chris Peterson, an expert on privacy, the kit is not available anywhere else in today’s market. Basically the book was released after the NSA domestic spy crisis as a master plan ducking identity thieves and spies from the government was created.

The Patriot Privacy Kit book address the need that many people have about not feeling very comfortable about how it has become so easy to access private and personal information these days. Some have taken steps they felt was necessary ensuring that their family and friends have more access to features of security and privacy. After you have made a purchase, you will then be able to download the book and have free access to the blog for more tools and resources. The Patriot Privacy website also mentions that there are every-changing issues that have to do with security and privacy and when you buy the book, you get to keep updated on each and every one of the changes.

The Patriot Privacy Kit Details

Once you buy the Patriot Privacy Kit, you then are led through a few steps. Step one shows you how to secure the premises. You are then taught to get rid of hidden viruses in your computer, keystroke recorders and spying software allowing others to gain access to your personal information. You are then taught to transform your Wi-Fi into a barrier that is virtually fool proof in such a way that no one will be able to stalk or access your information again. Next, the product shows you how to protect your password. It reveals that all a hacker needs to do to access your account is to select the correct password. It mentions how majority of Americans tend to select passwords that are too weak.

The Patriot Privacy Kit shows you what passwords you need to select and how or where to securely store these so you never forget them. It later shows you that there are thirteen different ways you can safely browse through the net. This includes when you watch videos, read articles, do online banking and online shopping. These are going to be monitored activities and you can get robbed of significant data. You can make all your date inaccessible completely just by a few mouse clicks. Other information you get form the book includes protecting your offline privacy such as how to tell if anyone has gained access to your social security number. It asks you how sure you are your identity has not already been stolen.

You will also learn how to monitor your credit free of charge, lock up your medical records, protect the history of your family and how to get your file from the FBI. Yes, it is possible, according to this kit. Becoming invisible is basically the objective of the Patriot Privacy Kit. It further tells you that there are 2 things necessary for protecting yourself from identity thieves or hackers and erasing your persona online. You will also learn how to cover your tracks both moving forward and the steps behind you. You will find all the step by step instructions on how to do this from Patriot Privacy. There is even a guide for recovery that shows you what steps to take in the event your identity has indeed become stolen.

Advantages

Basically the Patriot Privacy Kit shows you what to do to protect yourself online and what to do if your privacy has been invaded. The advantages of this are obvious. You will virtually become invisible and free from the fear and risk of being seen online. This means that all your passwords, important documents and history will be protected and no one will be able to access the information at any cost. Basically, this feature of the book will appeal to most people online or planning to be online since it seems to have the best interests of everyone in terms of privacy protection. Let’s face it; the fear of getting hacked or spammed is widespread and not uncommon. Every other person you know may have already gotten spammed, at the very least or an account hacked here and there. Patriot Privacy Kit book answers the real need that most Americans, if not everyone around the civilized world already has. It is obviously a well-thought out book based on personal experience with the objective of answering a real life need.

Disadvantages

The disadvantage of The Patriot Privacy Kit is that it does produce an element of fear where there may not have been any in the past. Not everyone is seriously concerned with privacy, particularly those who may not even be online twenty four hours a day. Others may be too busy attending to business that they do not really think about security. What the book does is remind everyone of a very real risk and danger today of being online. Thus, even if a person has not really been too concerned with the issues of security, they may suddenly become very concerned and even paranoid where there was none before.

Conclusion